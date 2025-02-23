Wedgewood made 15 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Nashville.

Given an opportunity for a revenge game against the team that dealt him to the Avalanche in November, Wedgewood wound up on the wrong end of a goaltending duel with Juuse Saros despite the fact that Colorado out-shot the home squad 32-17. Wedgewood had missed the last four games before the 4 Nations Face-Off due to an upper-body injury, but he seems fully recovered and ready to resume backup duties behind Mackenzie Blackwood. Through 10 outings with the Avs, Wedgewood has gone 5-4-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .908 save percentage.