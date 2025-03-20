Wedgewood will protect the road goal versus the Senators on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Wedgewood has won four straight games, allowing just six goals on 99 shots over that span. The Senators are surging, however, having won five of their last six games with 24 goals scored in that span.
