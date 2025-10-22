Wedgewood will protect the road goal versus the Mammoth on Tuesday.

This will be Wedgewood's seventh straight start. He's allowed exactly one goal in five of his first six outings, going 5-0-1 to begin the year. Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) appears to be nearing a return, but Wedgewood has played too well to slip fully back into the backup role right away, so fantasy managers should hold onto him to see how the workload gets distributed.