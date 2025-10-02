Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Tending twine in Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood will guard the road goal in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Golden Knights, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Wedgewood is getting another tune-up between the pipes as the Avalanche play their penultimate preseason game. The 33-year-old could get a run of playing time early in the regular season if Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) can't get past his injury in time for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Kings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Set to start Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Needed in relief Monday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Backstops comeback win•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Gets shootout win Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Slated to face Vegas•