Wedgewood will guard the road goal in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Golden Knights, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.

Wedgewood is getting another tune-up between the pipes as the Avalanche play their penultimate preseason game. The 33-year-old could get a run of playing time early in the regular season if Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) can't get past his injury in time for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Kings.