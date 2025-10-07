Wedgewood will patrol the crease for Tuesday's road clash with the Kings, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Wedgewood went 13-4-1 with a career-best 1.99 GAA in 19 regular-season appearances with the Avs last year. While Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) is on the shelf, Colorado should continue to heavily utilize Wedgewood between the pipes.