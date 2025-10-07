Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Tending twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood will patrol the crease for Tuesday's road clash with the Kings, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Wedgewood went 13-4-1 with a career-best 1.99 GAA in 19 regular-season appearances with the Avs last year. While Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) is on the shelf, Colorado should continue to heavily utilize Wedgewood between the pipes.
More News
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Set to face Dallas•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Tending twine in Vegas•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Set to start Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Needed in relief Monday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Backstops comeback win•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Starting in Anaheim•