Wedgewood (upper body) won't suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site.
Wedgewood will miss his second straight game while nursing the injury. Trent Miner will again serve as backup to Mackenzie Blackwood for Tuesday's contest. Wedgewood may get to start one of the Avalanche's last two games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break if he can return to fitness, as the team is in Calgary on Thursday and Edmonton on Friday.
