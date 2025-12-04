Wedgewood (back) won't be available for Thursday's road game against the Islanders, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Wedgewood was removed from Tuesday's game against the Canucks after his back tightened up, and he'll be unavailable for at least one additional matchup. However, head coach Jared Bednar said that Wedgewood worked out Thursday morning and could return at some point during Colorado's current road trip, which runs through Tuesday. Mackenzie Blackwood will serve as the starting netminder against the Islanders on Thursday, while Trent Miner will be available as the No. 2 option.