Wedgewood (back) will suit up for Tuesday's game against the Predators, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports Sunday.

The absence of Wedgewood meant Mackenzie Blackwood started both ends of Colorado's back-to-back over the weekend. The 33-year-old's return means the Avalanche will have both of their goalies available for the team's next game, Tuesday against the Predators. It remains to be seen who will earn the start between the two.