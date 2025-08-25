Behrens (knee) will take part in the Rookie Faceoff in mid-September, Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High reports.

Behrens tore his ACL during training camp last fall and was forced to miss the entire 2024-25 campaign. However, after nearly a year of rehabbing, he's ready to return to the ice ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 2021 second-round pick will likely begin this season in the minors but could be in the mix to make his NHL debut at some point.