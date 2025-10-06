Behrens (undisclosed) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Monday.

Behrens was one of several players placed on non-roster IR by the Avalanche on Monday. The 2021 second-round selection has yet to make his NHL debut, so he'll most likely continue his development with AHL Colorado once he moves past his injury, though he could be a call-up candidate if the big club is dealing with injuries on the blue line in 2025-26.