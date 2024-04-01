Walker (upper body) will be in action versus Columbus on Monday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports reports.

Walker was questionable to play Monday after being limited to just 11:15 of ice time against the Predators on Saturday due to his upper-body injury. In 10 games with the Avs, the blueliner has notched three goals, one assist and 27 shots, though his offensive upside is limited due to a lack of power-play opportunities.