Share Video

Link copied!

Walker (upper body) will be in action versus Columbus on Monday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports reports.

Walker was questionable to play Monday after being limited to just 11:15 of ice time against the Predators on Saturday due to his upper-body injury. In 10 games with the Avs, the blueliner has notched three goals, one assist and 27 shots, though his offensive upside is limited due to a lack of power-play opportunities.

More News