Walker was flipped to the Avalanche by the Flyers on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. In addition, Colorado received a 2026 fifth-round pick while sending Ryan Johansen and a 2025 first-round selection to Philadelphia.

Walker will add to an already deep blue line led by Cale Makar. With the Flyers, Walker saw limited power-play minutes and likely won't join either unit with Colorado either, limiting his ability to generate offensively. With the addition of Walker, the Avs felt okay to send Bowen Byram (illness) to the Sabres.