Walker scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots, added two hits and logged four PIM in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Stars.

Walker flung a puck from the point and scored just 1:59 into the game. The defenseman has four goals and two assists over 14 contests since he was traded from the Flyers to the Avalanche. He's been a good fit in a bottom-four role, and it hasn't ruined his scoring pace despite losing an average of 2:15 of time per game with his new team. Walker is at 28 points, 144 shots on net, 108 hits, 117 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 77 appearances this season.