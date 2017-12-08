Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Allows four in loss to Bolts

Varlamov stopped 27 of 31 shots during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

While this was a daunting road test for Varlamov and the Avs, it also continues a rough stretch for the backstop, as he's gone 2-4-1 with an .892 save percentage and 3.23 GAA through his past eight appearances. It's probably wise to be selective with Varlamov's matchups moving forward.

