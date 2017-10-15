Play

Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Allows just two goals in loss

Varlamov made 33 saves in a 3-1 loss to Dallas. He allowed two goals.

Varlamov has had a fabulous start to the season and allowed just seven goals in four games. He has a 3-1 record and strong ratios, although it's really only a matter of time before Colorado comes back to earth. Take advantage of his impressive start now before it's too late.

