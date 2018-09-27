Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Allows three goals in preseason loss
Varlamov stopped 24 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 preseason loss to Dallas.
Varlamov, 30, has now dropped consecutive preseason contests and has not been sharp in either performance. Luckily, he still has time to figure things out before the regular season begins, at which point bad stretches like this will be cause for legitimate concern.
