Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Back after resting for one game
Varlamov (illness) will take on the Blackhawks at home Friday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Varlamov's streak of 21 straight appearances was snapped Wednesday when Andrew Hammond stepped in against the Flyers. His next opponent is a Chicago club that managed to beat the Jets 6-2 at home Thursday, despite goalies Anton Forsberg and Colin Delia both leaving with undisclosed injuries. Varlamov brings a 23-16-6 record, 2.74 GAA and .918 save percentage into the next contest.
