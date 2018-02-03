Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Back in action Saturday
Varlamov (groin) will start Saturday evening against host Winnipeg, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
This will be Varlamov's second start of 2018. He missed 11 straight games before getting the green light to return Saturday, facing a Jets club that sits in a three-way tie with Boston and Toronto for fifth in league scoring at 3.2 goals per contest. The Russian backstop stopped all 20 shots that came his way against Winnipeg before departing with the groin injury Jan. 2, so he should be eager to pick up where he left off.
