Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Back in goal Sunday
Varlamov will start in the road net for Sunday's game versus the Bruins, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Varlamov allowed four goals on 41 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to the Islanders, and the Avalanche will put him back out there for his third start in four days. He has lost four straight games (0-2-2) and posted an .881 save percentage in that span. Varlamov's shaky play lately makes it tough to project a win, and the Bruins have won three of their last four outings and averaged three goals per contest in that span. Tread lightly starting Varlamov in the fantasy realm.
