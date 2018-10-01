Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beaten five times in win

Varlamov allowed five goals on 37 shots in Colorado's 6-5 win over the Stars on Sunday.

Despite getting the win in Sunday's preseason finale, Varlamov did not put forth his best effort. While he figures to be the Avalanche's Opening Night starter, if he continues to struggle, Varlamov could find himself riding the bench more in 2018-19 than he has in past seasons.

