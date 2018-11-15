Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beats Bruins

Varlamov made 20 saves on 23 shots in a 6-3 victory against the Bruins on Wednesday.

This was the 30-year-old's second straight win, but this was also the fourth time in the last five games where he yielded at least three goals. However, this five-game stretch is probably just bringing Varlamov back to the mean, as chances weren't very high for him sustaining the .950 save percentage he posted in his first eight games. Even in the midst of a little slump, Varlamov is 6-5-2 with a .926 save percentage and 2.32 GAA this season.