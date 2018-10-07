Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beats Flyers

Varlamov allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Flyers on Saturday.

Behind a strong third period, the Flyers actually outshot the Avalanche, but stellar goaltending helped Colorado prevail. Varlamov is off to a very strong start in 2018-19, winning his first two starts with a .948 save percentage and 1.50 GAA. Last season, Varlamov had a terrible October, so it's great to see him off to a strong first week.