Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beats Flyers
Varlamov allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Flyers on Saturday.
Behind a strong third period, the Flyers actually outshot the Avalanche, but stellar goaltending helped Colorado prevail. Varlamov is off to a very strong start in 2018-19, winning his first two starts with a .948 save percentage and 1.50 GAA. Last season, Varlamov had a terrible October, so it's great to see him off to a strong first week.
