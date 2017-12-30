Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beats Maple Leafs in overtime
Varlamov allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Friday.
The veteran netminder yielded three goals for a second straight game, but at least he bounced back with a victory Friday night. Varlamov has won four of his last six games after winning just once in the first half of December. Coming into Friday with a .909 save percentage and 2.94 GAA, wins is the only category owners can count upon consistent production from Varlamov.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod for Friday's match•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lets three by in loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending crease versus Coyotes•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 32 saves on Coyotes•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 25 in overtime loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...