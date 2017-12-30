Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beats Maple Leafs in overtime

Varlamov allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Friday.

The veteran netminder yielded three goals for a second straight game, but at least he bounced back with a victory Friday night. Varlamov has won four of his last six games after winning just once in the first half of December. Coming into Friday with a .909 save percentage and 2.94 GAA, wins is the only category owners can count upon consistent production from Varlamov.