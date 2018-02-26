Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes against Canucks
Varlamov will defend the cage for Monday's matchup with Vancouver, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov is riding a 4-1-0 record and .929 save percentage in his previous five outings and will look to keep that momentum going versus Vancouver. The netminder has historically struggled against the Canucks, as he is 5-10-1 lifetime with a 2.91 GAA.
