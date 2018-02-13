Play

Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes against Habs

Varlamov will tend the twine for Wednesday's clash with Montreal, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Since returning from injury, Varlamov has been blanked in the win column, as he goes 0-3-0 along with a 3.19 GAA. A matchup with the lowly Canadiens -- who are averaging a paltry 2.58 goals -- may be just what the netminder needs to get his game back on track.

