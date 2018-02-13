Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes against Habs
Varlamov will tend the twine for Wednesday's clash with Montreal, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Since returning from injury, Varlamov has been blanked in the win column, as he goes 0-3-0 along with a 3.19 GAA. A matchup with the lowly Canadiens -- who are averaging a paltry 2.58 goals -- may be just what the netminder needs to get his game back on track.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Falls short against Hurricanes•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gives up three in relief•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Scheduled to start Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Sharp, but loses in return from IR•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Back in action Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Expected back Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...