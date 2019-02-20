Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes against Jets
Varlamov will draw the start Wednesday against visiting Winnipeg, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov perhaps has deserved a better fate in his past seven starts, racking up a 2-2-3 record to go along with a 2.58 GAA and .927 save percentage in that span. The Russian will have to be in top form when he faces the sixth best scoring offense in terms of goals per game (3.39).
