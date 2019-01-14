Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Monday

Varlamov will be in goal on the road against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov has lost each of his last five outings, yet will make his third straight appearance in the crease. During his losing streak, the netminder is sporting a 3.04 GAA and .875 save percentage. Considering Philipp Grubauer gave up 11 goals in his last three contests, the No. 1 job in Colorado is certainly up for grabs.