Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Thursday

Varlamov will tend the twine on the road versus the Sabres on Thursday.

Varlamov comes into Thursday's clash having been rested against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in favor of Philipp Grubauer. The 30-year-old Varlamov is off to a strong start to the 2018-19 campaign, as he is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .948 save percentage -- although Buffalo is riding a two-game win streak of its own in which it has tallied seven goals.