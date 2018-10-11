Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Thursday
Varlamov will tend the twine on the road versus the Sabres on Thursday.
Varlamov comes into Thursday's clash having been rested against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in favor of Philipp Grubauer. The 30-year-old Varlamov is off to a strong start to the 2018-19 campaign, as he is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .948 save percentage -- although Buffalo is riding a two-game win streak of its own in which it has tallied seven goals.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beats Flyers•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Flyers•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 20 to win opener•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Will be deployed in season opener•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beaten five times in win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Slated for Sunday's start•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...