Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes versus Blues

Varlamov will defend the cage against St. Louis on Thursday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov will make his 15th consecutive appearance in goal, having posted a 6-2-4 record and 2.61 GAA in his previous outings. Coach Jared Bednar didn't rule out utilizing the Russian for the second game of the Avs' back-to-back Friday versus Nashville as well.