Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Wednesday
Varlamov will tend the twine for Wednesday's home clash with Tampa Bay, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov will be back in the crease after registering a 37-save victory over the Flyers on Monday. The Russian netminder is 4-0-2 with a 1.64 GAA to start the season, but could still be forced to split the goaltending duties with offseason acquisition Philipp Grubauer.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 37 saves in win over Flyers•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Patrolling crease Monday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Strong in defeat•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Favorable matchup looming•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Plays well despite OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Calgary•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.