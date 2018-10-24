Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Wednesday

Varlamov will tend the twine for Wednesday's home clash with Tampa Bay, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov will be back in the crease after registering a 37-save victory over the Flyers on Monday. The Russian netminder is 4-0-2 with a 1.64 GAA to start the season, but could still be forced to split the goaltending duties with offseason acquisition Philipp Grubauer.

More News
Our Latest Stories