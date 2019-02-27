Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Wednesday
Varlamov in the crease for Wednesday's game against the visiting Canucks, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Varlamov will look to rebound from a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida on Monday -- the Russian made 34 saves and posted a 4.00 GAA and .895 save percentage. Varlamov has started in 11 of 13 games in February, sporting a 4-3-4 record while earning a 2.83 GAA and .918 save percentage. The 28-year-old will face a struggling Vancouver offense that has averaged 2.25 goals per game in February, good for second-worst in the league.
