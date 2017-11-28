Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Wednesday

Varlamov (illness) will guard the cage against the Jets on Wednesday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov missed the last four games due to his illness, but is back and ready to face the potent Winnipeg offense, which is scoring 3.29 goals per game. In the 29-year-old's career versus the Jets, he has posted a 11-8-2 record and .910 save percentage. Prior to falling under the weather, the netminder had given up 18 goals in his previous five outings, but still managed to walk away with a trio of victories.