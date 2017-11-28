Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Wednesday
Varlamov (illness) will guard the cage against the Jets on Wednesday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Varlamov missed the last four games due to his illness, but is back and ready to face the potent Winnipeg offense, which is scoring 3.29 goals per game. In the 29-year-old's career versus the Jets, he has posted a 11-8-2 record and .910 save percentage. Prior to falling under the weather, the netminder had given up 18 goals in his previous five outings, but still managed to walk away with a trio of victories.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out again Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Won't travel with team•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out sick Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lackluster in loss to Predators•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal against Preds•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...