Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Bitten by Panthers in overtime

Varlamov made 34 saves on 38 shots, but suffered defeat in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers on Monday.

The Avalanche had two leads in this game, but Varlamov couldn't make either one stand. Varlamov's record dropped to 17-16-8 with a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Philipp Grubauer had a shutout against the Predators on Saturday, so he may be given the nod instead of Varlamov when the Canucks visit Wednesday.