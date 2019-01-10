Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Brutal night in Calgary

Varlamov stopped only 11 of 15 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Calgary's final goal came into an empty net. Varlamov was the victim of a couple bad bounces, but given the low volume he faced, the results were very disappointing. The 30-year-old's given up at least three goals in eight straight outings, going 1-4-2 with an awful 4.46 GAA and .849 save percentage in a slump that now dates back more than a month. Philipp Grubauer had has his own struggles lately, but Varlamov doesn't seem close to regaining the No. 1 job for Colorado.