Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Busy boy in win

Varlamov made 39 saves in Saturday's 7-3 win over Florida.

Nice night, but it's just Varly's ninth win of the season and his first in December. His 41-win season in 2013-14 looks tiny in the rear-view mirror. Varlamov might rebound, but he needs to snap out of his pedestrian ways. Saturday was a start -- let's see if he can continue it.