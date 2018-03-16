Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Called upon for Friday start

Varlamov will be the home starter in Friday's game against the Predators, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Varlamov started Thursday night in St. Louis, steering away 44 of 45 shots for the win. He has yet to start back-to-back games this season, but with Jonathan Bernier (head) out, the Avalanche felt it was best to ride with Varlamov while he's hot. In his last eight starts, he's 5-0-3 with an outstanding .940 save percentage and 2.07 GAA. However, Varlamov has lost every appearance against the Preds this season, allowing four or more goals each time.