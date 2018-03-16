Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Called upon for Friday start
Varlamov will be the home starter in Friday's game against the Predators, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Varlamov started Thursday night in St. Louis, steering away 44 of 45 shots for the win. He has yet to start back-to-back games this season, but with Jonathan Bernier (head) out, the Avalanche felt it was best to ride with Varlamov while he's hot. In his last eight starts, he's 5-0-3 with an outstanding .940 save percentage and 2.07 GAA. However, Varlamov has lost every appearance against the Preds this season, allowing four or more goals each time.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 44 to beat Blues•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes versus Blues•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tames Wild with 33-save win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting Tuesday in Minnesota•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 39 saves in Thursday's OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending net Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...