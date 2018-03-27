Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Can't dethrone Knights a second time

Varlamov stopped 26 of the 29 shots on goal he faced, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 4-1 loss to Vegas on Monday.

The second end of a back-to-back over three days proved too much for Varlamov, as the Russian finally cracked in the second period and allowed the Knights to take control of the game. For the most part, he's been brilliant in March, holding opponents to a goal or less in six of his past nine appearances.