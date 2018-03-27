Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Can't dethrone Knights a second time
Varlamov stopped 26 of the 29 shots on goal he faced, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 4-1 loss to Vegas on Monday.
The second end of a back-to-back over three days proved too much for Varlamov, as the Russian finally cracked in the second period and allowed the Knights to take control of the game. For the most part, he's been brilliant in March, holding opponents to a goal or less in six of his past nine appearances.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine versus Vegas•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Wins fifth game in last seven•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal against Golden Knights•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Torched at home by Kings•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 44 saves to eliminate Blackhawks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...