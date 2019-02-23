Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Comes up big in Chicago

Varlamov stopped 41 of 44 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

That's now three straight wins, and four in five starts, for Varlamov, who's posted a dazzling 1.41 GAA and .958 save percentage over that stretch. The Avalanche remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, so as long as he stays locked in, the 30-year-old should remain firmly ensconced in the top spot on the depth chart.