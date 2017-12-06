Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Comes up short against Sabres
Varlamov stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Sabres.
Varlamov didn't play poorly, but he was simply outdueled by Robin Lehner en route to suffering his third consecutive loss. The 29-year-old's lackluster .905 save percentage and 8-6-1 record indicate just how mediocre he's been this season. Varlamov's been playing fine of late and has started four straight games, but the team's struggles, combined with his inconsistency, make him worth avoiding in many shallower formats.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Enters in relief•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields two scores in loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Guarding cage against Devils•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 31 in win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...