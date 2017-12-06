Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Comes up short against Sabres

Varlamov stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Sabres.

Varlamov didn't play poorly, but he was simply outdueled by Robin Lehner en route to suffering his third consecutive loss. The 29-year-old's lackluster .905 save percentage and 8-6-1 record indicate just how mediocre he's been this season. Varlamov's been playing fine of late and has started four straight games, but the team's struggles, combined with his inconsistency, make him worth avoiding in many shallower formats.