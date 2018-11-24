Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Confirmed home starter Saturday

Varlamov will defend the home net versus the Stars on Saturday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

While Philipp Grubauer nearly worked a shutout to the detriment of the Coyotes on Friday, the Avalanche aren't about to start the No. 2 goalie on back-to-back days. Besides, Varlamov has been terrific yet again this season, as the Russian boasts a 7-5-2 record, 2.37 GAA and .925 save percentage. His next challenger will be a Stars team that ranks ninth in the league in high-danger goals based on a 54.55-percent clip.