Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Confirmed home starter Saturday
Varlamov will defend the home net versus the Stars on Saturday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
While Philipp Grubauer nearly worked a shutout to the detriment of the Coyotes on Friday, the Avalanche aren't about to start the No. 2 goalie on back-to-back days. Besides, Varlamov has been terrific yet again this season, as the Russian boasts a 7-5-2 record, 2.37 GAA and .925 save percentage. His next challenger will be a Stars team that ranks ninth in the league in high-danger goals based on a 54.55-percent clip.
