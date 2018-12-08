Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Confirmed road starter Saturday

Varlamov has drawn the road start versus the Lightning on Saturday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Varlamov's next meeting will take place against a Bolts team that ranks sixth in the NHL with a 55.56-percent rate in converting high-danger scoring chances. The 30-year-old backstop has been one of the more dependable options with a 2.43 GAA and .923 save percentage between 19 starts. Varlamov has yet to enter a game in relief this season, as understudy Philipp Grubauer is rarely getting blown up in his first year with the Avs