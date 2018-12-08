Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Confirmed road starter Saturday
Varlamov has drawn the road start versus the Lightning on Saturday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Varlamov's next meeting will take place against a Bolts team that ranks sixth in the NHL with a 55.56-percent rate in converting high-danger scoring chances. The 30-year-old backstop has been one of the more dependable options with a 2.43 GAA and .923 save percentage between 19 starts. Varlamov has yet to enter a game in relief this season, as understudy Philipp Grubauer is rarely getting blown up in his first year with the Avs
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Snaps hot streak•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Named Tuesday's starter•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pitches shutout•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Draws start against historic rival•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Snaps winning streak•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Facing St. Louis•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...