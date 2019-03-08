Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Conquered by Stars
Varlamov stopped 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Dallas.
Colorado's goaltender briefly exited the game after Jamie Benn's 25th of the season made it 3-0. Varlamov was not gone long, needing only to have a skate issue examined. Following the defeat, his record stands at 19-17-9 with a 2.84 GAA and .910 save percentage.
