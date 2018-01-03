Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Considered day-to-day

According to coach Jared Bednar, Varlamov (lower body) is day-to-day with a muscular injury that is not considered serious, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

It's unclear what this means for Varlamov's availability heading into Thursday's matchup with Columbus, but the team did call up Andrew Hammond from AHL Belleville in order to provide extra depth in the event Varlamov can't give it a go. While the team has not provided any confirmation as to who might start against the Blue Jackets, it would seem likely Jonathan Bernier gets the nod to give the starter Varlamov some extra time off.