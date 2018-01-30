Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Could return during road trip

Varlamov (groin) could play in Colorado's upcoming three game road trip, and practiced fully Monday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Although Jonathon Bernier is already confirmed to start Tuesday against Vancouver, Varlamov could return to the crease Thursday against Edmonton, or Saturday versus Winnipeg. The 29-year-old has been out since Jan. 4, but with Bernier playing well, it's unlikely Varlamov will be rushed back.