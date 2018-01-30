Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Could return during road trip
Varlamov (groin) could play in Colorado's upcoming three game road trip, and practiced fully Monday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Although Jonathon Bernier is already confirmed to start Tuesday against Vancouver, Varlamov could return to the crease Thursday against Edmonton, or Saturday versus Winnipeg. The 29-year-old has been out since Jan. 4, but with Bernier playing well, it's unlikely Varlamov will be rushed back.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Eyeing return after All-Star break•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Transferred to IR•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Hampered by groin strain•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Ruled out until after bye week•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Considered day-to-day•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...