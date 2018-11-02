Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Crushed in third period
Varlamov allowed six goals while making 31 saves during Thursday's 6-5 loss to Calgary.
It was smooth sailing for Varlamov through two periods as Colorado had a 4-1 lead entering the final 20 minutes of the game on Thursday. Varlamov was crushed for five goals in the final period as he fell to pieces in front of goal, allowing a Flames comeback to drop to 4-3 in between the pipes on the year.
