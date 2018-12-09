Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Dam breaks for second straight game

Varlamov was pulled in the second period of a 7-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. He allowed five goals on 23 shots.

The powerful Bolts took the Avs out to the woodshed on Saturday night. Varlamov didn't have a chance. But it wasn't all on his mates. Varlamov has allowed 11 goals in his last two starts and has looked wobbly to say the least. He'd only allowed 10 goals over his previous five starts. Watch this carefully -- he rang up five straight losses late in October and early in November. Let's hope this isn't another trend like that.