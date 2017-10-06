Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Dazzles with 37 saves in season opener
Varlamov shut down the Rangers on Thursday, stopping 37 of 39 shots in the season opener.
Varlamov outdueled opposing netminder Henrik Lundvist, turning in an insane performance to kickstart the season. After posting a career-low .898 save percentage and losing the net to Calvin Pickard last season, Varlamov is looking to get back on track as the go-to-guy in Colorado this year. We know what he's capable of, so this all-world performance on the second night of the NHL season could be a sign of the bounce-back campaign that's in store.
