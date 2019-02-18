Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending cage Monday

Varlamov will patrol the blue paint at home against the Golden Knights on Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov continues to get the nod over Philipp Grubauer, despite having posted a 1-2-3 record and 3.03 GAA in his previous six outings. Monday's contest will be the seventh straight start for the 30-year-old Varlamov. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, the Russian isn't helping his case with a 14-15-8 record and .906 save percentage and may have to settle for less than his current $5.9 million.