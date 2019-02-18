Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending cage Monday
Varlamov will patrol the blue paint at home against the Golden Knights on Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov continues to get the nod over Philipp Grubauer, despite having posted a 1-2-3 record and 3.03 GAA in his previous six outings. Monday's contest will be the seventh straight start for the 30-year-old Varlamov. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, the Russian isn't helping his case with a 14-15-8 record and .906 save percentage and may have to settle for less than his current $5.9 million.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Falters in third against Blues•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stifles Jets•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pulled in defeat•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Draws fourth start in a row•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...