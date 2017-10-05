Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending cage Thursday

Varlamov will tend the twine versus the Rangers on Thursday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Varlamov will be hoping for a faster start to the 2017-18 campaign than the 6-17-0 record he put up last season before a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of the year. While the blame doesn't solely land on the shoulders of the 29-year-old, if Colorado is going to get out of the bottom of the standings, he will need to perform significantly better this year.