Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending crease versus Coyotes

Varlamov will matchup with Arizona on Wednesday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Varlamov has recorded victories in four of his previous six outings in which he registered a .928 save percentage. The netminder made 32 of a possible 34 saves in his pre-break contests against the Yotes and will look to repeat that performance Wednesday.

